Putin says 'close cultural ties, shared history' base of intra-CIS integration processes

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday said the "close-knit cultural connectivity," as well as a "centuries-long shared history" and "extensive human contacts" are the foundation on which integration processes within the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) are built.

"I believe you will agree that we have inherited a truly unique civilizational blend of traditions and customs, languages and literature, art and folk culture. It is our task to preserve this common multi-national asset to the greatest possible extent and to enrich it with new content," Putin said in a video address to the Council of Heads of Government of the CIS in Moscow.

The CIS is an international organization designed to regulate relations among some states that were formerly part of the Soviet Union.

Expressing that the CIS meeting is devoted to cultural and humanitarian sphere, Putin said Russia will continue and develop the organization's practice to hold joint cultural events.

Russia, he said, will encourage the implementation of film and television projects, as well as the organization of classical and popular music competitions, indicating that Moscow has already put forward a number of initiatives in this regard.

"Of course, we aim to continue the closest possible interaction in the field of preserving the memory of our common past and combatting efforts to falsify history and glorify Nazism," the Russian leader said.

Putin said Russia will pay special attention to preserve the Russian language, which he defined as "our common heritage" and continued to be "the language of interethnic communication for hundreds of millions of people both in our countries and around the world."

He said it is important that they resolve issues regarding the functioning of the International Organization for the Russian Language established in October, besides developing its fundamental documents and preparing and holding its first ministerial conference.

The CIS council held talks with the attendance of the prime ministers of Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan.