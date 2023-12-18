Over 30 Palestinians killed in Israeli airstrikes on city of Jabalia in northern Gaza

Palestinians search for casualties at the site of Israeli strikes on houses in Jabalia refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip, October 31, 2023. (REUTERS File Photo)

More than 30 Palestinians have been killed and scores are missing following Israeli airstrikes Sunday on houses in the city of Jabalia in northern Gaza.

Civil defense teams have recovered more than 30 bodies, the Palestine TV Channel reported.

Around 100 people are estimated to remain trapped under the rubble, according to the broadcaster.

Israel has launched air and ground attacks on the Gaza Strip in retaliation for a cross-border incursion by the Palestinian group Hamas on Oct. 7.

At least 18,800 Palestinians have since been killed in Israeli attacks, mostly of them women and children, and 51,000 injured, according to Gaza's health authorities.

The Israeli death toll in the Hamas attack stands at 1,200, while more than 130 hostages are still being held by the Palestinian group in Gaza, according to official figures.

















