Israeli army says 4 more soldiers killed in Gaza battles

The Israeli army on Monday said another four of its soldiers were killed and one got injured in battles with Palestinian resistance factions in the southern Gaza Strip, bringing the death toll since Oct. 7 to at least 458, the country's broadcasting authority said.

Israeli forces have been conducting a destructive war on Gaza since the Hamas attack two months ago, killing at least 18,800 Palestinians and injuring 51,000 others, most of whom are children and women.

There has also been extensive damage to infrastructure, leading to what Palestinian and international sources describe as an unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe.









