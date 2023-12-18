Israeli army says 4 more soldiers killed in Gaza battles

 Contact Us
The Israeli army reported that four soldiers were killed and one injured in clashes with Palestinian resistance factions in the southern Gaza Strip, bringing the death toll to at least 458 since October 7. T

Published December 18,2023
The Israeli army on Monday said another four of its soldiers were killed and one got injured in battles with Palestinian resistance factions in the southern Gaza Strip, bringing the death toll since Oct. 7 to at least 458, the country's broadcasting authority said.

The number of casualties since then has reached 458, which includes both soldiers and officers.

Israeli forces have been conducting a destructive war on Gaza since the Hamas attack two months ago, killing at least 18,800 Palestinians and injuring 51,000 others, most of whom are children and women.

There has also been extensive damage to infrastructure, leading to what Palestinian and international sources describe as an unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe.