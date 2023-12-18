 Contact Us
News Middle East 100 Palestinians killed in Israeli airstrikes on Jabalia camp

Israeli airstrikes in the city of Jabalia, northern Gaza, have reportedly killed at least 100 Palestinians, with scores missing and dozens trapped under rubble.

Agencies and A News MIDDLE EAST
Published December 18,2023
Civil defense teams have recovered more than 100 bodies, the Palestine TV Channel reported.

Dozens of people are estimated to remain trapped under the rubble, according to the broadcaster.

Israel has launched air and ground attacks on the Gaza Strip in retaliation for a cross-border incursion by the Palestinian group Hamas on Oct. 7.

At least 18,800 Palestinians have since been killed in Israeli attacks, mostly of them women and children, and 51,000 injured, according to Gaza's health authorities.

The Israeli death toll in the Hamas attack stands at 1,200, while more than 130 hostages are still being held by the Palestinian group in Gaza, according to official figures.