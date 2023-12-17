 Contact Us
News Middle East Israeli soldier killed in Hezbollah attack near Lebanon border

Israeli soldier killed in Hezbollah attack near Lebanon border

On Sunday, near the Lebanon border, a senior Israeli officer was killed by an explosive device planted by Hezbollah, resulting in one soldier dead and two injured. Additionally, Israeli forces shot down an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) near the border and conducted artillery fire into Lebanon. Ongoing conflicts between the Israeli army and Hezbollah have persisted since October 8.

Agencies and A News MIDDLE EAST
Published December 17,2023
Subscribe
ISRAELI SOLDIER KILLED IN HEZBOLLAH ATTACK NEAR LEBANON BORDER

The Israeli army reported Sunday that one soldier was killed by an explosive device planted by Hezbollah near the Lebanon border.

It said a senior officer was killed in the Margaliot region of the Upper Galilee near the northern Lebanese border due to the detonation of an explosive device planted by Hezbollah.

An Israeli army spokesman noted in a statement to the Yediot Aharonot newspaper that two soldiers were injured, one seriously, in the blast.

Separately, the army said in a statement that an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) was shot down near the Lebanon border, and another was removed.

The statement indicated that Israeli forces bombarded Lebanon with artillery fire.

Conflicts have been ongoing on the border between the Israeli army and Hezbollah since Oct. 8.