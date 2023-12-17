Israeli soldier killed in Hezbollah attack near Lebanon border

The Israeli army reported Sunday that one soldier was killed by an explosive device planted by Hezbollah near the Lebanon border.

It said a senior officer was killed in the Margaliot region of the Upper Galilee near the northern Lebanese border due to the detonation of an explosive device planted by Hezbollah.

An Israeli army spokesman noted in a statement to the Yediot Aharonot newspaper that two soldiers were injured, one seriously, in the blast.

Separately, the army said in a statement that an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) was shot down near the Lebanon border, and another was removed.

The statement indicated that Israeli forces bombarded Lebanon with artillery fire.

Conflicts have been ongoing on the border between the Israeli army and Hezbollah since Oct. 8.







