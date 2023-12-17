Israeli forces kill 3 Palestinians in drone attack in occupied West Bank

At least three Palestinians were killed in a drone attack by the Israeli army in the occupied West Bank on Sunday, Palestinian media reported.

"The young men Mahmoud Samer Jaber, 22, and Ghaith Yasser Shehadeh, 25, were killed earlier Sunday in an Israeli drone attack on the Nour Shams camp in Tulkarm," Palestine's official news agency Wafa reported.

Several people were injured in the attack amid arrests and destruction of infrastructure, it added.

In a separate attack, another Palestinian youth succumbed to his wounds as a result of an Israeli attack on the Jenin refugee camp in the West Bank.

Medical sources at Al-Razi Hospital in Jenin announced Sunday that Laith Abu Al-Nimr died due to injuries he sustained during an Israeli attack on the eastern neighborhood of Jenin during a raid by Israeli forces of the city on Dec. 12, which lasted for three days, the agency also reported.

Meanwhile, the Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS) said that the Israeli forces are preventing ambulance and emergency crews from entering the Nour Shams camp to respond to the injured.

In a statement, the PRCS said: "An injured person was martyred in the Nour Shams camp in Tulkarm as the occupation forces prevented PRCS ambulance crews from entering the camp to transfer the critically injured individual with a head injury despite coordination through the International Committee of the Red Cross."

"In a separate incident, the occupation forces arrested a PRCS volunteer from the ambulance while heading to transport a medical case from the camp after obtaining coordination," the aid organization added.

Tensions have been running high across the West Bank amid an Israeli military offensive on the Gaza Strip following a cross-border attack by Hamas on Oct. 7.

At least 294 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces and settlers in the West Bank since then, in addition to more than 3,430 others injured, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.







