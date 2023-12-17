Dozens of civilian killed as Israeli airstrikes hit houses in Gaza

At least 47 Palestinians were killed on Sunday in Israeli airstrikes targeting houses in the town of Jabalia and the Deir Al-Balah refugee camp in the Gaza Strip, Palestinian media reported.

"35 Palestinians were killed and dozens were injured on Sunday during an Israeli bombing of a house in the town of Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip," Palestine's official news agency Wafa reported.

At least 90 others were wounded and many others are still under the rubble, local sources said.

"The Israeli warplanes also targeted a house in Deir al-Balah refugee camp in the middle of the Gaza Strip, killing about 12 citizens and wounding dozens, the majority of whom were already displaced," the agency also reported.

In a separate attack, the Israeli artillery fired an unexploded shell into the courtyard of Nasser Hospital in the city of Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, wounding at least two young men, the agency added.

The Israeli navy also bombed several areas north of Khan Younis and its western coast, it said.













