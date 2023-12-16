Relative of released Israeli hostage asks Netanyahu to stop attacks against Gaza

Hen Avigdori, whose daughter and husband were released in a prisoner exchange between Israel and Hamas, said Friday it was not possible to save Israeli hostages and requested that the Israeli premier stop attacks against Gaza, according to media reports.

The Maariv newspaper published a letter sent to Netanyahu by Avigdori after the Israeli army announced it had accidentally killed three hostages in Gaza.

Avigdori wrote that there was no time or military means to rescue the hostages.

The Israeli army announced Friday it "mistakenly" killed three Israeli hostages during fighting in Gaza.

Army spokesperson Daniel Hagari described the incident as "tragic" and said the army "bears responsibility," according to the Times of Israel news website.

"This is an area where the (Israeli) soldiers encountered many terrorists, including suicide bombers," he said.

He identified two of the hostages who were killed as Yotam Haim and Samer Talalka, but did not identify the third upon request by his family.

Netanyahu mourned the three hostages Friday and said it was "an unbearable tragedy."

"Together with the entire people of Israel, I bow my head in deep sorrow and mourn the fall of three of our dear sons who were taken hostage," he wrote on X.

"The entire State of Israel mourns this evening," he said, adding that "necessary lessons" will be learned.

Israel has bombarded the Gaza Strip from the air and land, imposed a siege and mounted a ground offensive in retaliation for a cross-border attack by Hamas on Oct. 7.

At least 18,800 Palestinians have since been killed and 51,000 injured in the Israeli onslaught, according to Gaza's health authorities.

The Israeli death toll in the Hamas attack stands at 1,200, while more than 130 hostages are still held by the Palestinian group in Gaza, according to official figures.













