Netanyahu: ‘Mistakenly’ killing of Israeli hostages by IDF in Gaza Strip 'unbearable tragedy'

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu mourned Friday three Israeli hostages who were "mistakenly" killed by Israeli forces in Gaza as "an unbearable tragedy."

"Together with the entire people of Israel, I bow my head in deep sorrow and mourn the fall of three of our dear sons who were taken hostage," Netanyahu wrote on X.

"The entire State of Israel mourns this evening," he said, adding that "necessary lessons" will be learned.

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant also mourned and described the killings as "painful for every Israeli."

"We must remain resilient and continue operating — for the hostages, for our citizens and for our soldiers," he said.

Meanwhile, family members of Israeli hostages in Gaza rallied Friday near the Defense Ministry in Tel Aviv after the announcement of the killings.

Army spokesperson Daniel Hagari said Israeli soldiers "mistakenly" killed three hostages during fighting in Gaza.

He described it as "tragic" and said the army "bears responsibility."

The Hamas group has yet to comment on the announcement.

Israel has bombarded the Gaza Strip from the air and land, imposed a siege and mounted a ground offensive in retaliation for a cross-border attack by Hamas on Oct. 7.

At least 18,800 Palestinians have since been killed and 51,000 injured in the Israeli onslaught, according to Gaza's health authorities.

The Israeli death toll in the Hamas attack stands at 1,200, while more than 130 hostages are still held by the Palestinian group in Gaza, according to official figures.