Israeli attacks on Gaza hinder humanitarian work: UN agency

The UN agency for Palestinian refugees said on Saturday that the ongoing Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip hinder the humanitarian work in the region.

In an interview with the BBC News channel, Juliette Touma, the communications director at the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), said: "We cannot access those who need us most and fulfill our duties."

She said that "imposed access restrictions, limited supplies and continued heavy bombardments prevent UNRWA's ability to provide aid in."

"You can't deliver aid under a sky full of airstrikes," she added.

Israel has bombarded the Gaza Strip from the air and land, imposed a siege, and mounted a ground offensive in retaliation for a cross-border attack by Palestinian group Hamas on Oct. 7.

At least 18,800 Palestinians, mostly children and women, have since been killed and 51,000 injured in the Israeli attacks, according to Gaza's health authorities.

The Israeli death toll in the Hamas attack stands at 1,200, while more than 130 hostages are still held by the Palestinian group in Gaza, according to official figures.