Israeli army detains 16 more Palestinians, including cancer patient woman in West Bank: NGO

The Israeli army arrested 16 more people on Saturday, including a cancer patient woman, bringing the total number of Palestinian detainees in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem to 4,520 since Oct. 7, a Palestinian prisoners' affairs group said.

The Palestinian Prisoners Society said in a statement issued on Saturday that Israeli authorities "arrested 16 citizens on Saturday, which brings the number of detainees in the West Bank, including Jerusalem, to about 4,420 Palestinians since Oct. 7."

The Israeli army detained a Palestinian woman suffering from cancer, the society added.

This figure does not include arrests in the Gaza Strip, it said.

Tensions have been running high across the West Bank amid an Israeli military offensive on the Gaza Strip following a cross-border attack by Hamas on Oct. 7.

At least 288 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces and settlers in the West Bank since Oct. 7, in addition to more than 3,100 others injured, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.













