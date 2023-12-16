Iranian fighter jet crashes, pilot ejects safely

An Iranian fighter jet crashed in the country's southern Fars province on Saturday, but the pilot ejected safely, the state-run media reported.

The Su-22 military aircraft crashed near Lake Persian in the Kazerun district, according to Iranian state television.

The pilot safely landed using the ejection seat system, and there were no casualties, it reported.

There was no further information provided about the incident.

Meanwhile, the semi-official Tesnim News Agency reported that the crashed plane belonged to the Revolutionary Guard Air Force.

The Su-22, a variant of the Russian Sukhoi Su-17 aircraft developed by the Sukhoi firm, is actively used by Iran and has been exported internationally.

In September of last year, a Su-22 fighter jet crashed in the southern province of Hormozgan due to a technical failure.