Hezbollah targets Israeli military site with guided missile

Lebanese group Hezbollah announced on Saturday the targeting of an Israeli military site along the southern border of Lebanon.

The group said in a statement that it "targeted the Israeli military site of Birket Rishe off the Lebanese border with a guided missile."

It added "the target was hit with full accuracy," claiming that it caused "many casualties and injuries among the Israeli soldiers."

Tensions have flared along the border between Lebanon and Israel amid intermittent exchange of fire between Israeli forces and Hezbollah in the deadliest clashes since the two sides fought a full-scale war in 2006.

The border tensions come amid an ongoing Israeli military offensive in the Gaza Strip following a cross-border attack by Hamas on Oct. 7.