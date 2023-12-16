Al Jazeera journalist killed by Israeli army in Gaza laid to rest

Al Jazeera television cameraman Samer Abu Daqqa who was killed during an Israeli army bombing on the Gaza Strip, was laid to rest on Saturday per Islamic last rites following his funeral prayer, which was attended by hundreds of Palestinians.

The funeral was attended by a large number of Palestinians, as well as Abu Daqqa's colleagues and dozens of journalists, in the garden of Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis city, southern Gaza.

Wael ed-Dahduh, Al Jazeera's Gaza correspondent, was also injured in the same attack and attended his colleague's funeral.

Abu Daqqa and Wael ed-Dahduh were injured in the Israeli attack on Friday near the Ferkhane School in Khan Younis city, where the displaced people were staying.

It was reported that ambulances were barred from entering the Ferkhane School area, where Abu Daqqa was shifted after being injured amid Israeli attacks, while first aid teams were unable to enter the area surrounded by Israeli forces.

For several hours, medical teams were denied access to the school where the journalist was lying in a pool of blood.

Later, Al Jazeera television announced that Abu Daqqa had died, and local sources stated that three civil defense workers who wanted to help those trapped in the school were also killed in the Israeli attack.

On Wednesday, the Gaza government media office said at least 87 journalists have been killed in the ongoing Israeli military campaign in the Gaza Strip since Oct. 7.

Also, at least 18,800 Palestinians have since been killed and 51,000 injured in the Israeli onslaught, according to Gaza's health authorities.

The Israeli death toll in the Hamas attack stands at 1,200, while more than 130 hostages are still held by the Palestinian group in Gaza, according to official figures.