Israeli premier commends US for its opposition to Gaza cease-fire

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expressed gratitude to the US on Thursday for its opposition to efforts aimed at a cease-fire in the Gaza Strip.

Netanyahu made the remarks at a press conference in Tel Aviv after meeting with US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, who arrived earlier in the day.

He reiterated Israel's commitment to press on until the Palestinian group Hamas is "completely eradicated," saying Israel will continue its war against Hamas "until absolute victory."

Netanyahu commended the US for its support for Israel, including providing weapons and ammunition to the Israeli army, preventing attempts by the UN to cease hostilities through the use of its veto, and backing efforts to secure the release of Israeli hostages.

Last Friday, the US exercised its veto power during an emergency session of the UN Security Council to vote on a resolution presented by the United Arab Emirates calling for a cease-fire in Gaza.

Around 100 countries took part, but the resolution failed to pass due to the US veto. Thirteen out of the 15 Council members supported the resolution, with the UK abstaining.

During the press conference, Netanyahu clarified that the issue of rescuing Israeli hostages from Hamas is a major goal for the Israeli government, affirming they are not relenting in their efforts even for a moment.