Harsh intervention by Israeli police against journalists

The Israeli forces continue to impose restrictions in occupied East Jerusalem, particularly around the Al-Aqsa Mosque. Tensions escalated in Jerusalem this Friday.

The incident occurred as a group of Palestinians gathered in the Wadi al-Joz neighborhood near the Al-Aqsa Mosque to pray, amidst the restrictions imposed by Israeli forces on Friday prayers at the mosque for the past 10 weeks. Israeli police, who had set up barricades in the area, first pointed a weapon at AA (Anadolu Agency) photojournalist Haruf, who was covering the event, then knocked him to the ground and kicked him while he was on the ground.

Haruf, who suffered severe blows, was injured on his face and body. He was later transported by ambulance to Makassed Hospital in East Jerusalem.

Israeli police also attacked the cameraman Faiz Abu Rumeyle who was with Haruf. Turgut Akboyraz, the Middle East News Director of Anadolu Agency, reported that the photojournalist was taken to the hospital.

Akboyraz commented on the incident:

"They intervened with our photojournalist. We have no information about the reason. Mustafa is just doing his job, trying to convey the images to the world public. He was attacked, taken to the ambulance. We, as Anadolu Agency, will try to reach the hospital. We will also make the necessary initiatives with the police."

Journalist discharged from the hospital

AA Photojournalist Mustafa Haruf has been discharged from the hospital. Although he received 3 stitches to his head, his overall health is good, with visible scars on his eye and face.