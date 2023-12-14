South Korea flies jets amid close flights by Chinese, Russian aircraft

South Korea mobilized its military jets on Thursday after Seoul claimed the intrusion of its air defense identification zone by at least six Chinese and Russian military aircraft.

Seoul, however, clarified the intrusion was not into South Korea's airspace as the air defense identification zone is not the territorial airspace of any nation.

The South Korean military said the two Chinese and four Russian military aircraft entered South Korea's air defense identification zone in the East Sea, Seoul-based Yonhap News reported.

Seoul was not informed in advance, it added.

The alleged intrusion was reported between 11.53 am (0253GMT) and 12.10 pm (0310GMT).

An air defense identification zone is an area where foreign planes identify themselves to the approaching airspace of another nation. It is done to prevent accidental clashes.













