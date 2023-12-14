Qatar commits $50M in Gaza humanitarian aid

Qatar said it pledged $50 million as an initial humanitarian aid package for refugees, displaced persons, the wounded, orphans, and those affected by Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip.

Doha also pledged during its participation in the Global Refugee Forum in Geneva to provide 100 scholarships to Palestinian youths, through the Al Fakhoora program of the Education Above All Foundation.

Qatar has provided nearly 1,500 tons of medical aid, food supplies, and essential necessities, including a field hospital to Gaza, according to the latest figures published by the Qatari Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Doha played a vital role in reaching a seven-day humanitarian pause in the Gaza Strip during which a prisoner exchange took place between Israel and Palestinian factions.







