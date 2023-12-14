Palestinian death toll by Israeli fire in Jenin rises to 11

Another Palestinian died in the West Bank city of Jenin on Thursday, taking the death toll from Israeli army fire since Tuesday to 11, the Health Ministry said.

A ministry statement said a young man was injured by Israeli fire during a military raid in Jenin and succumbed to his wounds on Thursday.

The Israeli army launched a military operation in the Jenin refugee camp on Tuesday amid rising tensions across the occupied West Bank.

At least 288 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces and more than 4,000 others detained since Israel launched a massive air campaign against the Gaza Strip following a cross-border attack by Hamas on Oct. 7.













