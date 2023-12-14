Israeli drone strike kills 3 Palestinians in Jenin

An Israeli drone strike killed at least three Palestinians on Wednesday in the West Bank city of Jenin.

The Palestinian news agency WAFA reported that the attack, which occurred in the eastern part of the city, also left 10 others wounded.

A team from the Palestine Red Crescent was working to transfer the casualties to hospitals.

Israeli forces also targeted houses in the neighborhood using Energa missiles, resulting in widespread destruction.

Israeli soldiers also conducted raids on several homes in the neighborhood, causing damage and sparking violent clashes.

The Israeli military earlier conducted airstrikes on three residential buildings in Jenin, killing eight Palestinians.

Tensions have been running high across the West Bank amid an Israeli military offensive on the Gaza Strip following a cross-border attack by the Palestinian group Hamas on Oct. 7.

At least 283 Palestinians have been killed in the West Bank by Israeli fire and more than 4,000 others detained since then, according to Palestinian figures.







