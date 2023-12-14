Israeli army hits mosque, homes in southern Lebanon

The Israeli army on Thursday struck several targets in southern Lebanon, including a mosque and homes in areas across the border.

According to the official Lebanese National News Agency (NNA), the Israeli army artillery struck the mosque of Al-Jabain town with phosphorus shells.

It also reported that at least one house was struck by an Israeli drone in Aita al-Shaab town and another one in Mays al-Jabal town.

Other towns in southern Lebanon, including Tair Harfa, Khiam, Jabal Kehail and Aitaroun, also saw Israeli shelling.

Meanwhile, the Hezbollah group said it struck the Israeli army's Yiftah Barracks near the occupied Lebanese town of Quds, with appropriate weapons, inflicting "confirmed casualties."

Earlier, the group also claimed it targeted Israeli soldiers near the Shomera Barracks in southern Lebanon with "appropriate weapons."

Tension has flared along the border between Lebanon and Israel amid intermittent exchange of fire between Israeli forces and Hezbollah in the deadliest clashes since the two sides fought a full-scale war in 2006.

The border tension comes amid an Israeli military offensive in the Gaza Strip following a cross-border attack by Hamas on Oct. 7.






















