Israel says dismantling Hamas to take ‘more than a few months’

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said Thursday that dismantling Hamas "will take more than a few months."

The minister made the remarks during his meeting with U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, who arrived in Israel earlier Thursday for talks on the Israeli war on the Gaza Strip.

"We greatly appreciate the personal commitment of National Security Adviser Sullivan in the efforts to free the hostages and the assistance in the diplomatic and security efforts to transfer security equipment to the State of Israel," Gallant told reporters at the end of the meeting as cited by Israeli Channel 13.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also met with Sullivan, his office said in a statement, without providing any further details.

The White House national security adviser is also scheduled to meet with the Israeli war cabinet headed by Netanyahu later Thursday.

Sullivan's visit comes two days after U.S. President Joe Biden said that Israel was losing support around the world and Netanyahu "has to strengthen and change" his government.

Israel has bombarded the Gaza Strip from the air and land, imposed a siege, and mounted a ground offensive in retaliation for a cross-border attack by Hamas on Oct. 7.

At least 18,787 Palestinians have been killed and 50,897 injured in the Israeli onslaught since then, according to Gaza's health authorities.

Nearly 1,200 people are believed to have been killed in the Hamas attack, while around 139 hostages remain in captivity.


















