News Middle East Israel offering money for tips on Hamas leaders in Gaza Strip - eyewitnesses

Israel offering money for tips on Hamas leaders in Gaza Strip - eyewitnesses

According to eyewitnesses, leaflets have been distributed by Israel's military in Gaza, offering rewards for information on Hamas leaders. Specifically, ₪400,000 is being offered for details on Yehya al-Sinwar, ₪300,000 for his brother Mohammed al-Sinwar, and ₪100,000 for Hamas military chief Mohammed Deif.

Israel's military has distributed leaflets in Gaza offering money for information on Hamas leaders, according to eyewitnesses.



The military is offering ₪400,000, for information on Hamas leader Yehya al-Sinwar, ₪300,000 for his brother Mohammed al-Sinwar and ₪100,000 for Hamas military chief Mohammed Deif.



The Israeli government has also promised to relocate informers and their families to a secure location.



Following the deadly cross-border attack on October 7 by the Hamas fighters, the Israeli military has determined to eradicate the entire Hamas leadership in the Gaza Strip.







