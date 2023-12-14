Israel offering money for tips on Hamas leaders in Gaza Strip - eyewitnesses

Published December 14,2023
Israel's military has distributed leaflets in Gaza offering money for information on Hamas leaders, according to eyewitnesses.
The military is offering ₪400,000, for information on Hamas leader Yehya al-Sinwar, ₪300,000 for his brother Mohammed al-Sinwar and ₪100,000 for Hamas military chief Mohammed Deif.
The Israeli government has also promised to relocate informers and their families to a secure location.
Following the deadly cross-border attack on October 7 by the Hamas fighters, the Israeli military has determined to eradicate the entire Hamas leadership in the Gaza Strip.