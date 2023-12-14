Another Israeli soldier killed in southern Gaza, military says

Another Israeli soldier was killed in clashes with Palestinian resistance fighters in the southern Gaza Strip, the army said on Thursday.

A military statement said a soldier from the 179th Reserve Armored Brigade's 8104th Battalion was killed when an anti-tank missile hit his tank on Wednesday.

Ten Israeli soldiers were killed in clashes with Palestinian resistance fighters in the northern Gaza Strip on Wednesday, according to the army.

Israel has bombarded the Gaza Strip from the air and land, imposed a siege and mounted a ground offensive in retaliation for a cross-border attack by Hamas on Oct. 7.

At least 18,608 Palestinians have been killed and 50,594 injured in the Israeli onslaught since then, according to Gaza's health authorities.

The Israeli death toll in the Hamas attack stood at 1,200, while around 139 hostages remained in captivity, according to official figures.







