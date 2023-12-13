UN commissioner kicks off forum: 'Let refugees not be forgotten'

United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi has opened the Global Refugee Forum in Geneva with a call for more solidarity with refugees and better funding for humanitarian organizations.



On Wednesday, he criticized attempts by governments to keep refugees out, either by building border walls or fences or by outsourcing asylum procedures to other countries. He did not name any countries.



"Let refugees not be forgotten," Grandi appealed to the approximately 3,000 participants at the three-day forum. They deserve opportunities to work and contribute to the common good in their countries of refuge, he said.



Grandi is the head of the UN Refugee Agency. According to him, 114 million people worldwide are fleeing conflict and violence.



Three quarters of those who have fled across the borders of their home country have found refuge in neighbouring countries with low or middle incomes, he said.



Aid organizations and governments are represented at the forum alongside around 300 refugees. Development Minister Svenja Schulze is taking part on behalf of Germany.



The focus of the forum is on sustainable solutions for refugees, aid for host countries, better integration opportunities and how to successfully combat the causes of flight.



The forum is being held for the second time since 2019.



