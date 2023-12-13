Israeli journalist calls on ‘international powers’ to enter Gaza for cease-fire

There has to be a cease-fire in the Israel-Hamas war as soon as possible and some international powers should enter Gaza for it to happen, according to an Israeli journalist and author.

Gideon Levy came to the Turkish metropolis of Istanbul to attend TRT World Forum 2023, where he shared his views about the war with Anadolu.

Israeli media and international media outlets should not be put in the same equation in terms of how they reflect what has been going on in Gaza, said Levy, who writes for Israel's Haaretz daily.

Noting that the international media has transmitted images of Gaza to every home in Europe, Asia and Africa, he emphasized that they had acted fairly in this regard.

Levy pointed out that everyone should see what is happening in Gaza.

"This is the duty of everyone in the world, to see injured children, to see homeless people, to see lifeless bodies, to see hospitals. Everyone has to see this," he said.

Comparing Israeli media with the rest, Levy said: "I cannot say the same for the Israeli media, which systematically, deliberately and voluntarily hid what was happening from Israeli viewers and readers."

"The Israelis don't see anything because they don't want to see."

-Gaza paying price

Levy further drew attention to the difficulty of reaching a peaceful and long-term solution in Gaza, where Israel's attacks continue.

"I think there should be a cease-fire as soon as possible. Some international forces should enter Gaza, at least for a short time."

Stressing that the blockade of Gaza must end, he said: "It is impossible to keep 2.3 million people in a cage for 16 years. This has to end right now."

Levy said he had been traveling with bodyguards for some time because he had taken opposing positions to the Israeli government's Gaza policy.

"I don't pay the price personally. It is the people of Gaza who pay the price."

He also underlined that there is a need for countries from different continents of the world that play an important role on a global scale.

"Türkiye is a very good example of the need for regional and global actors," he said.

"I think this forum is one of the examples of Türkiye's transformation into an international actor," he added, referring to the TRT World Forum.

Israel has bombarded the Gaza Strip from the air and land, imposed a siege and mounted a ground offensive in retaliation for a cross-border attack by the Palestinian group Hamas on Oct. 7.

At least 18,412 Palestinians have been killed and 50,100 injured in the Israeli onslaught since then, according to Gaza's health authorities.

The Israeli death toll in the Hamas attack stands at 1,200, while around 139 hostages remain in captivity, according to official figures.