Israel using civilians in Gaza hospital as ‘human shields’: Health official

Israel is using Palestinian civilians inside a besieged hospital in the northern Gaza Strip as "human shields," a health official said Wednesday.

Israeli forces slapped a siege around the Kamal Adwan Hospital in Beit Lahia city and raided the facility on Tuesday.

"Civilians trapped inside the hospital don't find water," health official Yousef Abu al-Rish told Anadolu.

He said civilians inside the hospital were interrogated, beaten and tortured by Israeli forces.

"The hospital's management rejects the Israeli occupation orders to evacuate the facility," Abu al-Rish said.

There was no comment from the Israeli military on the Palestinian accusation.

Israel has bombarded the Gaza Strip from the air and land, imposed a siege and mounted a ground offensive in retaliation for a cross-border attack by Hamas on Oct. 7.

At least 18,608 Palestinians have been killed and 50,594 injured in the Israeli onslaught since then, according to Gaza's health authorities.

The Israeli death toll in the Hamas attack stood at 1,200, while around 139 hostages remained in captivity, according to official figures.























