Friend of captured Israeli soldier urges negotiations for release of hostages in Gaza

Ariel Avramovich, a friend of one of the Israeli soldiers captured by Hamas on Oct. 7, expressed skepticism over the feasibility of Israeli army rescuing hostages through military means in Gaza.

Speaking to Anadolu from a vantage point near Israel's city of Sderot with a view of smoke coming from Khan Yunis in southern Gaza, Avramovich said he came to watch and stay informed about the events unfolding in the besieged enclave.

Of the roughly 240 people taken hostage by Hamas during its Oct. 7 offensive that led to relentless Israeli bombardment of the enclave, which has killed more than 18,400 Palestinians besides leaving a trail of destruction, more than 130 remain in captivity after others were returned during a temporary truce last month.

Avramovich said most soldiers in Gaza say it is not possible to rescue the hostages alive through war, and cited the complexity of a what is said to be a vast network of tunnels built by Hamas in Gaza.

He said it is difficult to bring them back without losses, adding: "I think negotiation is the only option to get them back. Because Hamas won't let us in [without] fighting. There will be a lot of casualties."

Acknowledging that his friend Nick Baizer was kidnapped during the Hamas attack on a military outpost two months ago, Avramovich termed dialogue as the best course of action to bring the captives back.

He said "negotiation is the best option" and fighting is not good for anybody, "not for us, not for them."

Calling on Tel Aviv to engage in another prisoner exchange deal, Avramovich said if Palestinians demand the release of their people, the government should agree.

He cited the case of Gilad Shalit, an Israeli soldier who spent five years in Palestinian captivity before being released in 2011 in exchange for over 1,000 Palestinian prisoners.

"Something similar... akin to what happened with Gilad Shalit," remarked Avramovich.