EGYPT SAYS ISRAELS ASSAULTS ON GAZA SUGGEST INTENT TO DISPLACE PALESTINIANS FROM THEIR LANDS

Egypt says Israel's assaults on Gaza suggest intent to 'displace' Palestinians from their lands

Egypt said Tuesday it perceives all Israeli activities within the Gaza Strip as clear indicators of an intention to forcibly displace Palestinians from their lands.

The Foreign Ministry made the statement in response to remarks by Israeli Minister of Strategic Affairs, Ron Dermer, who indicated that Tel Aviv was "encouraging voluntary migration from the Gaza Strip."

Egypt rejects any Israeli attempts, whether voluntary or forced, to displace Palestinians from Gaza, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Ahmed Abu Zeid said in the statement.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi has warned on several occasions since the outbreak of the war on Oct. 7, against the repercussions of any attempt to displace Palestinians from Gaza to the Egyptian Sinai.

Israel has bombarded the Gaza Strip from the air and land, imposed a siege and mounted a ground offensive in retaliation for a cross-border attack by the Palestinian resistance group, Hamas on Oct. 7.

At least 18,412 Palestinians have been killed and 50,100 injured in the Israeli onslaught since then, according to Gaza's health authorities.

The Israeli death toll in the Hamas attack stands at 1,200, while nearly 139 hostages remain in captivity, according to official figures.

















