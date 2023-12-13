87 journalists killed in Israeli attacks since Oct. 7: Gaza government

At least 87 journalists have been killed in the ongoing Israeli military campaign in the Gaza Strip since Oct. 7, the government media office in the besieged Palestinian enclave said Wednesday.

In a statement, the office said the latest fatality was Abdulkarim Oda, who was killed in an Israeli attack.

On Monday, the media office put the death toll of journalists killed in the war on Gaza at 86.

Israel has bombarded the Gaza Strip from the air and land, imposed a siege and mounted a ground offensive in retaliation for a cross-border attack by Hamas on Oct. 7.

At least 18,412 Palestinians have been killed and 50,100 injured in the Israeli onslaught since then, according to Gaza's health authorities.

The official Israeli death toll in the Hamas attack stands at 1,200, while around 139 hostages remain in captivity, according to official figures.