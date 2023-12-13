7 Palestinians killed as Israeli army continues operation in Jenin city for 2nd day

The Israeli army on Wednesday continued its military campaign in Jenin city in the northern occupied West Bank for the second day, killing seven Palestinians.

According to an Anadolu reporter, the Israeli army extended its campaign to new neighborhoods in the city, shelling at least three Palestinian homes and detaining around 100 Palestinians.

Fire exchange and explosions were heard occasionally across Jenin and its refugee camp, eyewitnesses reported.

The Israeli army imposed a siege on several areas in the Jenin refugee camp, and its troops were stationed in front of the Jenin government hospital, they added.

The Israeli army also kept bulldozing the city's infrastructure and people's properties.

Tensions have been running high across the West Bank amid an Israeli military offensive on the Gaza Strip following a cross-border attack by Hamas on Oct. 7.

Nearly 282 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces and settlers in the West Bank since Oct. 7, in addition to more than 3,100 others injured, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.