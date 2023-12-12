WHO chief expresses concern over detention of health workers in Gaza

The head of the World Health Organization (WHO) on Tuesday expressed concern over "prolonged checks" and detention of health workers in the Gaza Strip after an incident led to the death of a patient in critical condition.

"We received greater detail on Saturday's high-risk WHO-led mission in Gaza to Al-Ahli Hospital. We are deeply concerned about prolonged checks and detention of health workers that put lives of already fragile patients at risk," Tedros Ghebreyesus said on X.

The mission, he said, was stopped twice at the Wadi Gaza checkpoint, on the way to north Gaza and on the way back.

He said some Palestine Red Crescent Society staffers were detained both times.

"As the mission entered Gaza City, the aid truck carrying the medical supplies and an ambulance were hit by bullets," he added.

He said some health workers were held and questioned for several hours on their return, and due to the hold-up, "one patient died en route, given the grave nature of their wounds and the delay in accessing treatment."

"The people of Gaza have the right to access health care. The health system must be protected. Even in war," Tedros asserted.

Israel, in response to the Oct. 7 attack by Palestinian group Hamas, launched air and ground attacks on the besieged enclave, killing more than 18,000 Palestinians, mostly civilians, and forced some 1.9 million people to flee their homes.

Besides the destruction of thousands of civilian structures, Gazans face severe shortages of food, water and other basic goods as only a trickle of aid is allowed in.