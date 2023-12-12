Jewish settlers cut down Palestinian-owned olive trees

In the West Bank region under Israeli occupation, another attack by Jewish settlers against Palestinians has occurred.

Jewish settlers, under the protection of Israeli soldiers, stole crops belonging to Palestinians outside the village of Avarta in the West Bank and cut down olive trees.

Footage shared by the Israeli human rights organization Yesh Din showed settlers collecting olives from the trees, placing them in sacks, and then transporting them in vehicles. Some settlers were also seen cutting down the trees.

In a statement by Yesh Din, it was mentioned, "Earlier today, dozens of settlers celebrated Hanukkah outside the village of Avarta by stealing produce from Palestinian-owned olive trees. Following the theft escorted by Israeli soldiers, settlers began cutting down several trees."