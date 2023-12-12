Israeli court to probe death of Palestinian detainee in jail

An Israeli court on Monday opened an investigation to look into the circumstances behind the death of a Palestinian detainee in an Israeli jail last month.

In a statement cited by the official Palestinian news agency Wafa, the Palestinian Prisoners Society said the court ordered to probe the death of Abdul Rahman Mirie, 33, from Qarawat Bani Hassan village, northwest of the West Bank city of Salfit, who died in the Megiddo prison on Nov. 13.

The non-profit said the judge's decision came after learning that the slain detainee had been severely beaten and tortured, with visible traces of suffering on his body.

The Israeli justice asked police to provide Mirie's family lawyer and the court a forensic report into the circumstances surrounding his death by Dec. 25.

Mirie was one of the six Palestinian detainees who have died in Israeli prisons since the Oct. 7 cross-border attack by the Palestinian group Hamas.

He was married and a father to four children, and was detained on Feb. 25. His brother was also killed by Israeli forces earlier.