Israeli army recovers bodies of 2 hostages from Gaza

The Israeli army said Tuesday that it had recovered the bodies of two hostages from the Gaza Strip.

A military statement said the bodies of Eden Zacharia, 28, and Sergeant Major Ziv Dado, 36, were brought back from Gaza.

The two were taken hostage by the Palestinian group Hamas from a music festival near the border with the Gaza Strip during a cross-border attack on Oct. 7.

According to the statement, two soldiers were killed and others injured while recovering the hostages' bodies.

There was no immediate comment by Hamas on the Israeli claim.

Israel has bombarded the Gaza Strip from the air and land, imposed a siege and mounted a ground offensive in retaliation for a cross-border attack by Hamas on Oct. 7.

At least 18,412 Palestinians have been killed and 50,100 others injured in the Israeli onslaught since then, according to Gaza's health authorities.

The Israeli death toll in the Hamas attack stood at 1,200, while nearly 139 hostages remained in captivity, according to official figures.











