Israeli army escalates strikes on Gaza Strip

The Israeli military continues its bombardment from the air and the ground against the Gaza Strip, which is under a blockade.

Artillery units stationed at various points along the Gaza border are launching attacks from the ground, while fighter jets and helicopters are conducting airstrikes.

Anadolu's team captured moments when Israeli artillery targeted Gaza.

The artillery near the town of Nahal Oz, close to the border, intermittently struck the Gaza Strip, afterwards smoke could be seen rising from the enclave.

The Palestinian death toll from the ongoing Israeli attacks on Gaza has soared to 18,412, the Health Ministry in the besieged enclave said Monday.

At least 50,100 others have been injured in Israeli attacks, according to ministry spokesman Ashraf al-Qudra.

He said 22 hospitals and 46 primary care centers were forced out of service due to the bombardment.

"At least 296 medics were also killed in Israeli attacks since Oct. 7," added al-Qudra.

Israel launched relentless air and ground attacks on Gaza following an attack Oct. 7 by the Palestinian resistance group, Hamas, on Israeli border towns.

The Israeli death toll in the Hamas attack stands at 1,200, according to official figures.





