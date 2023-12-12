Israel admits to possessing bombs containing white phosphorus

The statement from the Israeli army radio came after the White House expressed concerns about the use of such incendiary materials in the attacks in the south of Lebanon.

The statement mentioned, "We have smoke bombs containing white phosphorus, designed for camouflage purposes, not intended for attack or starting fires."

The announcement stated that, like many Western armies, the Israeli army possesses white phosphorus smoke bombs that are legally permissible under international law, as they are not defined as incendiary weapons.

U.S. State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller, in a press conference today, indicated concerns about reports that Israel used white phosphorus bombs in Gaza, stating that while it could be used for military purposes, everything possible should be done to minimize harm to civilians.

Miller mentioned that the U.S. provides substances like white phosphorus to another army with the expectation that it will be used for legitimate purposes and in full compliance with international humanitarian law, adding that they are investigating this incident as well.

United Nations (UN) Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric expressed serious concerns about the use of weapons like white phosphorus in densely populated areas.

In a report on Palestine's Al-Aqsa TV on December 8, it was stated that Israel used "phosphorus and smoke bombs" in an attack on a school in the Jabalia Refugee Camp, where many civilians were staying.

The journalist, Enes al-Sharif, said, "At the moment, the occupiers are raining down numerous phosphorus and smoke bombs on a school in the Jabalia Refugee Camp where refugees are staying."

Shared footage showed numerous civilians fleeing through streets covered in white smoke from the bombs. The attacks reportedly put dozens of Palestinians at risk of suffocation.

Following the incident, the Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned Israel's use of white phosphorus bombs in a statement on December 8.

Israel's use of white phosphorus was also reported by the American Washington Post, which found remnants of U.S.-made white phosphorus artillery shells used in an attack in southern Lebanon that injured nine people.

According to the newspaper, a Washington Post correspondent in the region discovered fragments of 155mm white phosphorus artillery shells used by the Israeli army in the attacks on Dahayra on October 16.

Using footage from AA, the International Amnesty Organization and Human Rights Watch announced that Israel used white phosphorus in its military operations in Gaza and Lebanon.