Gaza death toll from Israeli attacks surpasses 18,400

The Palestinian death toll from the ongoing Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip has mounted to 18,412, the Health Ministry in the enclave said on Tuesday.

Ministry spokesman Ashraf al-Qudra said that 50,100 other people were injured in the Israeli onslaught.

"Some 326,000 cases of infectious diseases were detected by health teams in various shelter centers," al-Qudra told a press conference.

Israel has bombarded the Gaza Strip from the air and land, imposed a siege and mounted a ground offensive in retaliation for a cross-border attack by Palestinian group Hamas on Oct. 7.

The Israeli death toll in the Hamas attack stood at 1,200, according to official figures.

Envoys of the UN Security Council urged an end to the conflict in the Gaza Strip on Monday as they visited the Egyptian side of the Rafah border crossing, the enclave's only entry point for aid.