Local official killed in Israeli strike in southern Lebanon amid border tension

A local Lebanese official was killed in an Israeli airstrike in southern Lebanon on Monday amid growing tensions along the border between Lebanon and Israel, according to local media.

The state-run National News Agency said Hussein Mansour, 80, the mayor of the border town of Taybeh, was killed in a strike targeting his home.

The broadcaster also reported Israeli bombardment of several border towns, including Jabal al-Rihan, Khallet Khazen, Yaroun, and Meir Mimas.

In another development, the Lebanese group Hezbollah said it shelled three Israeli military outposts near the border with southern Lebanon.

Tension has flared along the border between Lebanon and Israel amid intermittent exchange of fire between Israeli forces and Hezbollah in the deadliest clashes since the two sides fought a full-scale war in 2006.

The border tension comes amid an Israeli military offensive in the Gaza Strip following a cross-border attack by Hamas on Oct. 7.

























