Israeli attacks in Gaza claim 11 lives

The Israeli army attacked the southern city of Rafah and the Nuseirat refugee camp in the blockaded Gaza Strip on Sunday, killing 11 civilians and wounding dozens of others.



Israeli warplanes bombed a house in the Tel al-Sultan neighborhood of Rafah. Six Palestinians were killed, most of them children, and many others were wounded, the Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

In an attack on a house in the Nuseirat refugee camp, five Palestinians lost their lives, including three children.



There were also many wounded in an attack on the Al-Bassa neighborhood of Deir al-Balah.

Israeli forces also carried out numerous airstrikes on the Al-Maghazi refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip, the Shujaiya neighborhood east of Gaza City and the Jabalia refugee camp in the north.

Israel resumed its military offensive on the Gaza Strip on Dec. 1 after the end of a weeklong humanitarian pause with the Palestinian group Hamas.

Nearly 18,000 Palestinians have been killed and more than 49,229 others injured in relentless air and ground attacks on the enclave since Oct. 7 following a cross-border attack by Hamas.

The Israeli death toll in the Hamas attack stood at 1,200, according to official figures.