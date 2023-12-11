Israeli army targets school sheltering displaced people in northern Gaza Strip

The Israeli army has targeted a school sheltering displaced people in the Jabalia refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip, according to footage and first-hand accounts.

Eyewitnesses told Anadolu that a school run by the UN Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA), which hosts hundreds of displaced people, was targeted on Sunday.

Videos of the attack circulated on social media, showing blood in the school yard, as well as fires burning in the targeted building.

In another clip, one of the displaced people, who did not reveal his name, said a several people were killed and wounded as "one of the classrooms in the school (in which there were displaced people) was bombed by the Israeli army."

Israel resumed its military offensive on the Gaza Strip on Dec. 1 after the end of a weeklong humanitarian pause with the Palestinian group Hamas.

Nearly 18,000 Palestinians have been killed and more than 49,229 others injured in relentless air and ground attacks on the enclave since Oct. 7 following a cross-border attack by Hamas.

The Israeli death toll in the Hamas attack stood at 1,200, according to official figures.