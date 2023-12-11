Israel detains 142 Palestinian women, including infants, from Gaza

Israeli authorities are detaining 142 Palestinian women, including infants and elderly, from the Gaza Strip, local nongovernmental organizations said on Sunday.

A joint statement by the Commission of Detainees Affairs and the Palestinian Prisoners Society said the women were arrested during the Israeli ground offensive in the Gaza Strip.

According to available information, the women detainees are held in several Israeli prisons, including Damon and Hasharon prisons, the statement added.

The Israeli occupation forces are committing heinous crimes against the detainees from Gaza, refusing to disclose their fate, their numbers, places of detention, and health conditions, said the statement.

Israel resumed its military offensive on the Gaza Strip on Dec. 1 after the end of a weeklong humanitarian pause with Hamas.

Nearly 18,000 Palestinians have been killed and more than 49,229 others injured in relentless air and ground attacks on the enclave since Oct. 7 following the cross-border attack by Hamas.

The Israeli death toll in the Hamas attack stood at 1,200, according to official figures.



















