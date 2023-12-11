General strike to protest Israel’s war on Gaza paralyzes West Bank

A comprehensive strike in the occupied West Bank in protest of Israel's ongoing war on the Gaza Strip paralyzed all aspects of life in the occupied territory on Monday.

Transportation was disrupted in all provinces of the West Bank, while institutions, banks, schools, ministries, and shops shut their doors, and local stock market was suspended as well, according to an Anadolu correspondent.

The strike coincides with a global call for a strike in solidarity with Gaza.

Israel resumed its military offensive on the Gaza Strip on Dec. 1 after the end of a week-long humanitarian pause with Palestinian group Hamas.

Nearly 18,000 Palestinians have been killed and more than 49,200 others injured in Israel's relentless air and ground attacks on the enclave since Oct. 7 following a cross-border attack by Hamas.

The Israeli death toll in the Hamas attack stands at 1,200, according to official figures.