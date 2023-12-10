UN calls for humanitarian cease-fire in Gaza to prevent massive displacement

The UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi on Sunday called for a humanitarian cease-fire in Gaza to curb the escalating crisis of mass displacement.

"A humanitarian ceasefire is needed in Gaza also to prevent the ongoing massive displacement from growing more and beyond Gaza," he said on X.

"This would be catastrophic for Palestinians, who know the trauma of exile; and solving it would be impossible, further jeopardizing any chance of peace," he added.

Israel resumed its military offensive on the Gaza Strip on Dec. 1 after the end of a week-long humanitarian pause with Hamas.

At least 17,700 Palestinians have been killed and more than 48,780 others injured in relentless air and ground attacks on the enclave since Oct. 7 following the cross-border attack by Hamas.

The Israeli death toll in the Hamas attack stood at 1,200, according to official figures.