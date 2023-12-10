Shrapnel, smoke bombs fall on field hospital in Khan Younis, says Jordanian army

Shrapnel and smoke bombs fell on a field hospital in the city of Khan Younis, south of the Gaza Strip, as a result of continued Israeli bombing in the area, the Jordanian army announced on Sunday.

"Some facilities of the Jordanian Private Field Hospital/2 in southern Gaza were exposed to falling shrapnel and smoke bombs as a result of the continued Israeli bombing of the Gaza Strip," an unnamed military source in the General Command of the Jordanian Armed Forces said, according to the Jordan News Agency (Petra).

There were no human casualties or material damage, the source added.

The Palestinian Health Ministry in the Gaza Strip announced on Saturday that "the Israeli occupation targeted the Jordanian field hospital in Khan Younis which caused damage to the contents of the hospital," without providing further details.

On Nov. 20, the Jordanian army started the second field hospital in Khan Younis.

Israel resumed its military offensive on the Gaza Strip on Dec. 1 after the end of a week-long humanitarian pause with Hamas.

At least 17,700 Palestinians have been killed and more than 48,780 others injured in relentless air and ground attacks on the enclave since Oct. 7 following the cross-border attack by Hamas.

The Israeli death toll in the Hamas attack stood at 1,200, according to official figures.