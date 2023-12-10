Israeli airstrikes reportedly destroy residential neighborhood in southern Lebanon

A residential neighborhood was reportedly destroyed in Israeli airstrikes in southern Lebanon on Sunday, according to local media.

Lebanon's National News Agency said Israeli fighter jets struck a neighborhood in the town of Aitaroun, leveling several buildings in the area.

Lebanese media also reported Israeli artillery shelling of the coastal town of Naqoura and a drone attack in the vicinity of a mosque in the border town of Marwahin in southern Lebanon.

No information was yet available about casualties.

There was no comment from the Israeli army on the report.

Sunday's attack came amid rising tensions along the border between Lebanon and Israel against the backdrop of the ongoing Israeli military offensive on the Gaza Strip.

Lebanese group Hezbollah and Israeli forces exchanged cross-border fire over the past few weeks in the deadliest clashes since the two sides fought a full-scale war in 2006.

















