Hamas denies Israeli reports about surrender of its fighters in Gaza

Palestinian group Hamas on Sunday denied Israeli claims about the surrender of its fighters in Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip.

Israeli media published footage and photos of half-naked people with their eyes covered and hands tied before being taken for questioning. The media said the photos were of Hamas members, who surrendered to the Israeli army.

"Hamas heroes don't surrender and the (Israeli) occupation lies will not deceive anyone," group member Izzat al-Rishq said in a statement.

He said people who appeared in the photos "were defenseless civilians after they were detained and weapons were placed next to them."

The photos "are part of a ridiculous story, which the occupation has been fabricating for declaring an alleged victory over the resistance," al-Rishq said.

Israel has launched relentless air and ground attacks on the Gaza Strip following a cross-border attack by Hamas on Oct. 7, killing at least 17,700 Palestinians and injuring more than 48,780 others, according to health authorities in the Palestinian enclave.

The Israeli death toll in the Hamas attack stood at 1,200, according to official figures.