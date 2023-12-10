Hamas claims to have killed 10 Israeli soldiers in northern Gaza

The Palestinian resistance group Hamas claimed on Sunday that it has killed 10 Israeli soldiers in the northern Gaza Strip.

The Qassam Brigades, the group's military wing, claimed that the Israeli soldiers were killed at "point-blank range" in the Falluja neighborhood.

The group also said it used anti-armor shells to target an Israeli tank and two military vehicles in Jabalia, north of Gaza City.

The Israeli army has yet to respond to Hamas' claim.

Israel has launched relentless air and ground attacks on the Gaza Strip following a cross-border attack by Hamas on Oct. 7, killing at least 17,700 Palestinians and injuring more than 48,780 others, according to health authorities in the Palestinian enclave.

The Israeli death toll in the Hamas attack stood at 1,200, according to official figures.