Israeli army claims to have bombed Hezbollah targets in retaliation for shelling from Lebanon

Israel on Saturday reported overnight clashes between its army and Hezbollah fighters in Lebanon but provided no details on casualties or damage from either side.

Israeli warplanes carried out raids on Friday night on Hezbollah targets in Lebanon, the Israeli army said in a statement.

"Last night, Air Force warplanes raided a series of Hezbollah targets inside Lebanon, including operational command headquarters used by the organization," said Israeli army spokesman Avichay Adraee in the statement posted on X.

Several shells were fired from Lebanon towards Israel, and the Israel army responded to the sources of the launch, the spokesman added.

Hezbollah has so far not responded to the Israeli army's statement.

Tension has flared along the border between Lebanon and Israel amid intermittent exchanges of fire between Israeli forces and Hezbollah in the deadliest clashes since the two sides fought a full-scale war in 2006.

The border tensions came amid an Israeli military offensive in the Gaza Strip in response to a cross-border attack by Hamas on Oct. 7.

















