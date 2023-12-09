133 killed, 259 injured in central, southern Gaza in past 24 hours, says Health Ministry

The father of two-year-old Muhammad Saleh Farhat, who was killed with others during Israeli bombardment overnight, places his body among victims outside al-Najjar hospital in Rafah on the southern Gaza Strip on December 7, 2023. (AFP File Photo)

At least 133 people were killed in the Israeli army's intensified attacks on the Gaza Strip over the past 24 hours, the Health Ministry in Gaza said on Saturday.

The ministry said in a statement that "259 others were also injured as a result of the Israeli bombing during the past 24 hours."

According to the statement, "71 dead and 160 injuries arrived at Al-Aqsa Hospital in Deir Al-Balah, central Gaza Strip during the past 24 hours.

"62 dead and 99 wounded arrived at the Nasser Medical Complex in southern Gaza Strip, as a result of the continuing Israeli raids."

Israel resumed its military offensive on the Gaza Strip on Dec. 1 after the end of a week-long humanitarian pause with the Palestinian group Hamas.

At least 17,487 Palestinians have been killed and more than 46,480 others injured in relentless air and ground attacks on the enclave since Oct. 7 following a cross-border attack by Hamas.

The Israeli death toll in the Hamas attack stood at 1,200, according to official figures.















